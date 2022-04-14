VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO) Short Interest Update

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 75.0% from the March 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 71,300.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the third quarter valued at about $71,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the third quarter valued at about $116,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000.

CFO stock traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $73.56. 28,850 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,023. VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 52-week low of $68.28 and a 52-week high of $78.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.65 and its 200-day moving average is $74.00.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 12th were paid a dividend of $0.087 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 11th.

