Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) Shares Gap Up to $23.18

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $23.18, but opened at $24.19. Vir Biotechnology shares last traded at $24.43, with a volume of 44,184 shares.

A number of brokerages have commented on VIR. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Vir Biotechnology from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $300.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $80.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vir Biotechnology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.29.

The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 5.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of -0.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.00.

Vir Biotechnology ( NASDAQ:VIR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.32. The business had revenue of $812.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $622.90 million. Vir Biotechnology had a net margin of 48.26% and a return on equity of 57.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46771.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.83) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Ann M. Hanly sold 2,627 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total value of $68,932.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 15,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total transaction of $567,318.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 51,635 shares of company stock valued at $1,744,091. Company insiders own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 9,370.5% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,055,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,047,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033,400 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 485.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 967,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,523,000 after purchasing an additional 802,652 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Vir Biotechnology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $20,827,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,620,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,731,000 after purchasing an additional 483,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 500.8% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 352,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,746,000 after purchasing an additional 293,552 shares in the last quarter. 71.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vir Biotechnology Company Profile (NASDAQ:VIR)

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops Sotrovimab (VIR-7832), a SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing mAbs to treat and prevent COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand; VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; and VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus.

