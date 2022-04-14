Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund (NYSE:AIO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund (NYSE:AIO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, an increase of 224.2% from the March 15th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 126,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund stock traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $20.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,271. Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund has a one year low of $19.66 and a one year high of $28.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.53.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 10th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIO. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 369.1% in the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,953 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $107,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 214.7% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 4,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter.

The Fund seeks to generate a stable income stream and growth of capital by focusing on one of the most significant long-term secular growth opportunities in markets today. A multi-asset approach based on fundamental research is employed, dynamically allocating to attractive segments of a company’s debt and equity in order to offer an attractive risk/reward profile.

