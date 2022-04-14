Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund (NYSE:NFJ) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund (NYSE:NFJ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 102,400 shares, an increase of 271.0% from the March 15th total of 27,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 248,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $13.90. The company had a trading volume of 149,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,735. Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund has a 12-month low of $12.87 and a 12-month high of $16.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.98.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Monday, June 13th will be issued a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 10th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.05%.
Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
AllianzGI NFJ Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC and NFJ Investment Group LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States.
