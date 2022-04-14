VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) Receives $26.09 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.09.

VZIO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barrington Research reduced their target price on shares of VIZIO from $27.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VIZIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of VIZIO from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of VIZIO from $29.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th.

NYSE VZIO opened at $8.20 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.05. VIZIO has a one year low of $7.58 and a one year high of $28.80.

VIZIO ( NYSE:VZIO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $628.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $695.86 million. VIZIO had a negative net margin of 1.85% and a negative return on equity of 12.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that VIZIO will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Ben Bun Wong sold 40,000 shares of VIZIO stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.96, for a total value of $558,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 120,000 shares of company stock worth $1,812,800 over the last ninety days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of VIZIO during the fourth quarter worth about $44,352,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of VIZIO by 752.4% during the 3rd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,077,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,876,000 after buying an additional 950,690 shares in the last quarter. Ardmore Road Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of VIZIO in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,127,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of VIZIO by 296.2% in the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 792,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,398,000 after buying an additional 592,467 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VIZIO by 501.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 641,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,625,000 after buying an additional 534,844 shares in the last quarter. 9.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

