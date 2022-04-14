Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) Given a €224.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3 – Get Rating) has been assigned a €224.00 ($243.48) price objective by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 48.15% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on VOW3. Nord/LB set a €250.00 ($271.74) price target on Volkswagen in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €210.00 ($228.26) price target on Volkswagen in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €130.00 ($141.30) price objective on Volkswagen in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €310.00 ($336.96) price objective on Volkswagen in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a €308.00 ($334.78) price objective on Volkswagen in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €244.19 ($265.42).

VOW3 stock traded up €0.10 ($0.11) during trading on Thursday, reaching €151.20 ($164.35). 697,927 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,610,000. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €162.61 and its 200-day moving average price is €177.58. Volkswagen has a 52-week low of €131.30 ($142.72) and a 52-week high of €248.00 ($269.57). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.82, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.18 billion and a PE ratio of 5.11.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles, engines, and vehicle software; and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

