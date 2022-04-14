Vossloh (OTCMKTS:VOSSF) Cut to “Hold” at Kepler Capital Markets

Vossloh (OTCMKTS:VOSSF – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Vossloh from €54.00 ($58.70) to €51.00 ($55.43) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

Shares of VOSSF stock opened at $54.31 on Thursday. Vossloh has a 12-month low of $54.31 and a 12-month high of $54.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $54.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.27.

Vossloh AG manufactures and markets rail infrastructure products and services worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Core Components, Customized Modules, and Lifecycle Solutions. The Core Components division develops, produces, and markets rail fastening systems for light-rail, heavy-haul, and high-speed lines, as well as urban transport.

