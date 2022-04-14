Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund (NYSE:IDE) Short Interest Up 615.8% in March

Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund (NYSE:IDE – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,200 shares, an increase of 615.8% from the March 15th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 52,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 102,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares during the period. C2C Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 81,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 9,134 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $126,000.

NYSE IDE traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $11.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,307. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.71. Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund has a 52 week low of $10.27 and a 52 week high of $13.90.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th will be issued a $0.229 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.27%.

About Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund (Get Rating)

Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and Voya Investment Management Co LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the infrastructure, industrials, and materials sectors.

