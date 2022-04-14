Voyager Digital (OTCMKTS:VYGVF) Sets New 1-Year Low at $4.16

Voyager Digital Ltd. (OTCMKTS:VYGVF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.16 and last traded at $4.20, with a volume of 939083 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.48.

VYGVF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Fundamental Research lowered their target price on shares of Voyager Digital from $30.63 to $21.58 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Voyager Digital in a research note on Sunday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Voyager Digital from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Voyager Digital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.19.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.36.

Voyager Digital ( OTCMKTS:VYGVF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $164.85 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Voyager Digital Ltd. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Voyager Digital (OTCMKTS:VYGVF)

Voyager Digital Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a crypto asset brokerage firm primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates a digital platform that enables users to buy and sell crypto assets across multiple centralized marketplaces in one account. The company was formerly known as Voyager Digital (Canada) Ltd.

