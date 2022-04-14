Vyant Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Vyant Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 381,500 shares, an increase of 344.1% from the March 15th total of 85,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 489,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VYNT. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Vyant Bio during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Vyant Bio during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Vyant Bio during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vyant Bio during the 2nd quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Vyant Bio by 14,258.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 37,784 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vyant Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Vyant Bio from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th.

NASDAQ:VYNT opened at $1.12 on Thursday. Vyant Bio has a 12 month low of $0.82 and a 12 month high of $4.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.27 and a quick ratio of 4.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.16 and its 200-day moving average is $1.60.

Vyant Bio, Inc is emerging as an advanced biotechnology drug discovery company. The firm is focused on human-powered scientific and technology-based systems to de-risk and accelerate the discovery and development of therapeutics for biopharma partners, as well as for its proprietary pipeline. The company with capabilities in data, science (both biology and chemistry), engineering, and regulatory, it rapidly identifying small and large molecule therapeutics and derisking decision making through multiple in silico, in vitro, and in vivo modalities.

