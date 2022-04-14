Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Stock Position Reduced by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 196,621 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 23,990 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $9,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WBA. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 428,104 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $22,329,000 after acquiring an additional 13,317 shares during the last quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter valued at $367,000. BTR Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 144.4% in the fourth quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,156 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,990,000 after buying an additional 22,541 shares during the last quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,671 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gries Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,220,000. 56.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WBA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:WBA traded up $0.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting $44.82. 195,333 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,400,928. The company has a market capitalization of $38.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.74. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.90 and a 1-year high of $55.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.51.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $33.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.33 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 4.62%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a positive change from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is 26.34%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

