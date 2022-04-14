Wanchain (WAN) Trading Down 13.2% Over Last Week

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 14th. Wanchain has a market capitalization of $88.59 million and $2.19 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wanchain coin can currently be bought for $0.46 or 0.00001152 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Wanchain has traded 13.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.00 or 0.00192976 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.27 or 0.00040769 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001031 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001819 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000490 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $154.99 or 0.00388442 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.24 or 0.00050722 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000411 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00010669 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Wanchain Profile

Wanchain (CRYPTO:WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 192,701,891 coins. The Reddit community for Wanchain is /r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org . Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China. “

Wanchain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

