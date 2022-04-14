Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) & National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) Head to Head Contrast

Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY – Get Rating) and National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Rating) are both mid-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Profitability

Get Warby Parker alerts:

This table compares Warby Parker and National Vision’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Warby Parker N/A N/A N/A National Vision 6.17% 12.87% 5.07%

80.4% of Warby Parker shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.3% of National Vision shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Warby Parker and National Vision’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Warby Parker $540.80 million 5.17 -$144.27 million N/A N/A National Vision $2.08 billion 1.70 $128.24 million $1.42 30.56

National Vision has higher revenue and earnings than Warby Parker.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Warby Parker and National Vision, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Warby Parker 0 4 5 0 2.56 National Vision 1 3 4 0 2.38

Warby Parker presently has a consensus price target of $41.00, indicating a potential upside of 39.84%. National Vision has a consensus price target of $55.44, indicating a potential upside of 27.75%. Given Warby Parker’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Warby Parker is more favorable than National Vision.

Summary

National Vision beats Warby Parker on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Warby Parker Company Profile (Get Rating)

Warby Parker Inc. provides eyewear products. It offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, and contact lenses, as well as accessories, including cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray. The company also offers eye exams and vision tests directly to consumers through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps. As of March 17, 2022, it had 160 retail stores in the United States and Canada. The company was formerly known as JAND, Inc. and changed its name to Warby Parker Inc. in June 2021. Warby Parker Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

National Vision Company Profile (Get Rating)

National Vision Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services. As of January 1, 2022, the company operated through 1,278 retail stores, as well as various e-commerce websites. National Vision Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Duluth, Georgia.

Receive News & Ratings for Warby Parker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warby Parker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.