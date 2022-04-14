Waterco Limited (ASX:WAT) Plans $0.03 Interim Dividend

Waterco Limited (ASX:WAT – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, April 14th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 3rd.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.71, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 0.97.
