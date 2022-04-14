Wealth Management Solutions LLC Invests $213,000 in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Wealth Management Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,469 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV increased its stake in Walmart by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 10,099 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. KWB Wealth increased its stake in Walmart by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 3,722 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Matisse Capital increased its stake in Walmart by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 3,389 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.6% in the third quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Navalign LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.7% in the third quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 10,686 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WMT. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $153.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Walmart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.25.

In other news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.13, for a total value of $7,006,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,167,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.20, for a total transaction of $159,004,374.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,426,790 shares of company stock worth $195,237,930 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

WMT traded up $3.99 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $157.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,761,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,510,307. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $142.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.79. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $132.01 and a 12 month high of $158.41. The stock has a market cap of $436.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. Walmart had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The company had revenue of $152.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.90%.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

