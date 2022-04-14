Wealth Management Solutions LLC Makes New $249,000 Investment in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Wealth Management Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 236 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth about $293,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new stake in Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,065,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 14,802 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $11,479,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments bought a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at about $12,596,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 140.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 15,189 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $11,779,000 after purchasing an additional 8,868 shares in the last quarter. 40.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $933.56, for a total transaction of $3,267,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $845.39, for a total transaction of $758,314.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,121 shares of company stock valued at $62,619,390 over the last quarter. Insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tesla stock traded up $35.42 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1,022.37. The company had a trading volume of 18,315,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,685,702. The company has a market cap of $1.03 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 208.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 2.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $923.98 and its 200-day moving average is $971.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.38. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $546.98 and a fifty-two week high of $1,243.49.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.37. Tesla had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The company had revenue of $17.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. Tesla’s revenue was up 65.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 7.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TSLA shares. Barclays set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 31st. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $950.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $888.00 to $1,108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $1,125.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $942.74.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

