Wealth Management Solutions LLC Makes New Investment in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

Wealth Management Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 7,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in ABB during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in ABB during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in ABB by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its position in ABB by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 2,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in ABB during the 4th quarter worth $84,000. 9.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ABB traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $31.11. 1,960,326 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,467,834. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.87 billion, a PE ratio of 13.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.79. ABB Ltd has a 1-year low of $30.42 and a 1-year high of $39.11.

ABB ( NYSE:ABB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $7.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.44 billion. ABB had a return on equity of 19.29% and a net margin of 15.74%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that ABB Ltd will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 29th were given a $0.537 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 28th. ABB’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.79%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ABB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ABB in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of ABB from CHF 31 to CHF 32 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Oddo Bhf raised shares of ABB from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of ABB from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ABB in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ABB presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.77.

ABB Ltd engages in manufacture and sale of electrification, automation, robotics, and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure in Switzerland and internationally. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panelboards, switchgear, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

