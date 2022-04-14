Wealth Management Solutions LLC Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Wealth Management Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,706 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 76.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EEM traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $44.81. 33,529,438 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,553,548. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.54. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $40.80 and a 52 week high of $56.17.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

