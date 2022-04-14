Wealthspring Capital LLC Buys New Shares in Silver Crest Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:SLCR)

Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Silver Crest Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:SLCR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 43,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Silver Crest Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SLCR. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Silver Crest Acquisition by 152.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 18,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 10,880 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Silver Crest Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $232,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Silver Crest Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $237,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Silver Crest Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $238,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Silver Crest Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $251,000. Institutional investors own 71.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Silver Crest Acquisition alerts:

NASDAQ:SLCR opened at $9.85 on Thursday. Silver Crest Acquisition Co. has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $9.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.84.

Silver Crest Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based Central, Hong Kong.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Silver Crest Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silver Crest Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.