Wealthspring Capital LLC Decreases Holdings in FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI (OTCMKTS:FTVIU)

Wealthspring Capital LLC lowered its stake in FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI (OTCMKTS:FTVIU – Get Rating) by 41.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,650 shares during the period. Wealthspring Capital LLC’s holdings in FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI by 61.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 54,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 20,596 shares during the last quarter. CSS LLC IL bought a new position in shares of FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $900,000. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI by 121.9% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 244,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,441,000 after acquiring an additional 134,088 shares during the period. Finally, Bulldog Investors LLP boosted its stake in FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI by 767.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 173,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 153,580 shares during the period.

Shares of FTVIU opened at $9.96 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.00. FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI has a 1 year low of $9.86 and a 1 year high of $11.12.

FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify businesses providing technological services to the financial services industry.

