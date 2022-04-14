Wealthspring Capital LLC Decreases Holdings in Jack Creek Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:JCICU)

Wealthspring Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Jack Creek Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:JCICU – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,955 shares during the quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC’s holdings in Jack Creek Investment were worth $199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jack Creek Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at $251,000.

Shares of JCICU stock opened at $9.90 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.89 and a 200-day moving average of $9.97. Jack Creek Investment Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.81 and a 12-month high of $10.17.

Jack Creek Investment Corp. is a blank check company. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

