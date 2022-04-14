Wealthspring Capital LLC Makes New $217,000 Investment in 7 Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:SVNAU)

Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of 7 Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:SVNAU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 21,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.
Shares of SVNAU opened at $10.11 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.09. 7 Acquisition Co. has a 52 week low of $10.00 and a 52 week high of $10.15.
7 Acquisition Company Profile (Get Rating)
