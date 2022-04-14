Wealthspring Capital LLC Makes New $267,000 Investment in ExcelFin Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:XFINU)

Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ExcelFin Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:XFINU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 26,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ExcelFin Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $422,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in ExcelFin Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $281,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ExcelFin Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,050,000.

NASDAQ:XFINU opened at $10.03 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.08. ExcelFin Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $10.00 and a 52-week high of $11.03.

ExcelFin Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

