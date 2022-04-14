Wealthspring Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Arogo Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AOGOU)

Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new position in Arogo Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AOGOU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 35,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000.

Separately, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Arogo Capital Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $600,000.

Get Arogo Capital Acquisition alerts:

Arogo Capital Acquisition stock opened at $10.07 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.04. Arogo Capital Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.96 and a twelve month high of $10.10.

Arogo Capital Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses with operations or prospective operations in electric vehicles technology, smart mobility or sustainable transportation, and related business ecosystem primarily in South East Asia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Arogo Capital Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arogo Capital Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.