Wealthspring Capital LLC Sells 3,860 Shares of Jiya Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JYAC)

Wealthspring Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Jiya Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JYAC – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,860 shares during the quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC owned 0.47% of Jiya Acquisition worth $497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Jiya Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $132,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jiya Acquisition by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 103,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after buying an additional 3,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jiya Acquisition by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 34,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 10,331 shares during the last quarter. 97.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:JYAC opened at $9.85 on Thursday. Jiya Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.65 and a 52 week high of $10.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.79.

Jiya Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the biopharmaceutical sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

