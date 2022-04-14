Wealthspring Capital LLC Sells 7,201 Shares of Biotech Acquisition (OTCMKTS:BIOTU)

Wealthspring Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Biotech Acquisition (OTCMKTS:BIOTU – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,201 shares during the period. Wealthspring Capital LLC’s holdings in Biotech Acquisition were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Biotech Acquisition by 10.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 2,489 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Biotech Acquisition by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Biotech Acquisition during the first quarter worth $98,000.

Biotech Acquisition stock opened at $9.95 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.04. Biotech Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.30 and a 1-year high of $10.33.

Biotech Acquisition Company does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

