Wealthspring Capital LLC Trims Stake in Gores Holdings VIII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIIXU)

Wealthspring Capital LLC lowered its position in Gores Holdings VIII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIIXU – Get Rating) by 69.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,439 shares during the quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC’s holdings in Gores Holdings VIII were worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GIIXU. Benefit Street Partners LLC purchased a new position in Gores Holdings VIII in the 3rd quarter worth about $199,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its stake in Gores Holdings VIII by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 52,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 3,560 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Gores Holdings VIII by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 57,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 7,158 shares in the last quarter. EMG Holdings L.P. bought a new position in Gores Holdings VIII during the 3rd quarter worth about $696,000. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP grew its holdings in Gores Holdings VIII by 228.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 284,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,827,000 after acquiring an additional 197,510 shares in the last quarter.

Get Gores Holdings VIII alerts:

Shares of Gores Holdings VIII stock opened at $10.10 on Thursday. Gores Holdings VIII, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.98 and a 1 year high of $10.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.14.

Gores Holdings VIII, Inc focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gores Holdings VIII Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gores Holdings VIII and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.