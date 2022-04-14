Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD) Sees Large Volume Increase

Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 51,667 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 537,583 shares.The stock last traded at $37.87 and had previously closed at $36.91.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Weatherford International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.71 and its 200 day moving average is $29.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.87.

Weatherford International ( NASDAQ:WFRD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $965.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $961.00 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Weatherford International plc will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oaktree Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Weatherford International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $123,219,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Weatherford International by 133.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,162,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,230,000 after purchasing an additional 665,539 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in Weatherford International in the 3rd quarter worth $12,358,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Weatherford International by 1,167.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 485,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,550,000 after acquiring an additional 447,243 shares during the period. Finally, Exor Capital LLP raised its position in Weatherford International by 7.9% during the third quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 5,524,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,673,000 after acquiring an additional 406,174 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.51% of the company’s stock.

About Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD)

Weatherford International plc, an energy services company, provides equipment and services for the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil, geothermal, and natural gas wells worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Western Hemisphere and Eastern Hemisphere. It offers artificial lift systems, including reciprocating rod, progressing cavity pumping, gas, hydraulic, plunger, and hybrid lift systems, as well as related automation and control systems; pressure pumping and reservoir stimulation services, such as acidizing, fracturing, cementing, and coiled-tubing intervention; and drill stem test tools, surface well testing, and multiphase flow measurement services.

