Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV) Price Target Lowered to $8.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $13.00 to $8.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 44.93% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Weave Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Weave Communications from $22.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Raymond James downgraded shares of Weave Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Weave Communications from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Weave Communications from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Weave Communications has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.22.

Shares of NYSE:WEAV traded up $0.24 during trading on Thursday, hitting $5.52. 86,229 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,943. Weave Communications has a 1-year low of $5.04 and a 1-year high of $22.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.84.

Weave Communications ( NYSE:WEAV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $31.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.18 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Weave Communications will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Blake G. Modersitzki bought 37,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.47 per share, with a total value of $239,390.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WEAV. Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new position in Weave Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,852,000. W Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Weave Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $29,246,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Weave Communications during the 4th quarter worth $83,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in Weave Communications during the 4th quarter worth $264,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Weave Communications during the 4th quarter worth $490,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.21% of the company’s stock.

Weave Communications, Inc provides a customer communications and engagement software platform in the United States and Canada. Its platform enables small and medium-sized businesses to maximize the value of their customer interactions and minimize the time and effort spent on manual or mundane tasks.

