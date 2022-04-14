Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for MarketAxess (MKTX)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of MarketAxess (NASDAQ: MKTX) in the last few weeks:

4/14/2022 – MarketAxess had its price target lowered by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $460.00 to $383.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/13/2022 – MarketAxess had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $402.00 to $367.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/7/2022 – MarketAxess had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $384.00 to $314.00.

4/6/2022 – MarketAxess had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $412.00 to $372.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/6/2022 – MarketAxess was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

4/4/2022 – MarketAxess had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $390.00 to $402.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/31/2022 – MarketAxess is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/8/2022 – MarketAxess had its price target lowered by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $480.00 to $460.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/18/2022 – MarketAxess had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $375.00 to $384.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/15/2022 – MarketAxess is now covered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They set a “neutral” rating and a $412.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of MKTX stock traded down $5.84 on Thursday, reaching $265.74. The stock had a trading volume of 10,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,613. The stock has a market cap of $10.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.25 and a beta of 0.41. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $269.67 and a 1 year high of $545.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $350.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $374.60.

Get MarketAxess Holdings Inc alerts:

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.06). MarketAxess had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 36.90%. The company had revenue of $165.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.91 earnings per share. MarketAxess’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 9th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This is a boost from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 8th. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.36%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Unigestion Holding SA raised its holdings in MarketAxess by 3.8% during the first quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 36,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of MarketAxess by 41.7% during the first quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MarketAxess during the first quarter valued at about $197,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in shares of MarketAxess by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 9,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,929,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in MarketAxess in the fourth quarter worth about $140,595,000. 98.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Holdings Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess Holdings Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.