Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Shell (SHEL)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Shell (NYSE: SHEL) in the last few weeks:

4/13/2022 – Shell was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $64.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products. Shell plc, formerly known as Royal Dutch Shell plc, is based in The Hague, the Netherlands. “

4/12/2022 – Shell was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products. Shell plc, formerly known as Royal Dutch Shell plc, is based in The Hague, the Netherlands. “

4/6/2022 – Shell was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $64.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products. Shell plc, formerly known as Royal Dutch Shell plc, is based in The Hague, the Netherlands. “

3/30/2022 – Shell had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,600 ($33.88) to GBX 2,700 ($35.18).

3/23/2022 – Shell had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 2,038 ($26.56) to GBX 2,551 ($33.24).

3/23/2022 – Shell had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 2,440 ($31.80) to GBX 2,570 ($33.49).

3/11/2022 – Shell had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $63.00 to $68.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/16/2022 – Shell was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products. Shell plc, formerly known as Royal Dutch Shell plc, is based in The Hague, the Netherlands. “

Shares of NYSE:SHEL traded up $1.05 on Thursday, hitting $57.04. 5,328,023 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,474,062. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.47 and its 200 day moving average is $48.58. The company has a market capitalization of $218.18 billion, a PE ratio of 11.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.70. Shell plc has a 1-year low of $48.27 and a 1-year high of $57.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Get Shell plc alerts:

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The energy company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $90.22 billion during the quarter. Shell had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 7.37%. On average, analysts anticipate that Shell plc will post 8.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.21%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Shell during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Shell during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Shell during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Shell during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Shell during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $160,000. 11.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Shell plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.