Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Affimed (AFMD)

Affimed (NASDAQ: AFMD) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

4/5/2022 – Affimed was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Affimed N.V is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in developing single and combination therapies to treat cancers. The company’s product pipeline consists of AFM13, AFM24, AFM26, AFM11 and AMV564 which are in clinical stage. Affimed N.V, formerly known as Affimed Therapeutics B.V., is based in Heidelberg, Germany. “

3/30/2022 – Affimed is now covered by analysts at Piper Sandler. They set an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.

3/30/2022 – Affimed was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Affimed N.V is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in developing single and combination therapies to treat cancers. The company’s product pipeline consists of AFM13, AFM24, AFM26, AFM11 and AMV564 which are in clinical stage. Affimed N.V, formerly known as Affimed Therapeutics B.V., is based in Heidelberg, Germany. “

3/28/2022 – Affimed was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/23/2022 – Affimed is now covered by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

2/16/2022 – Affimed was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Affimed N.V is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in developing single and combination therapies to treat cancers. The company’s product pipeline consists of AFM13, AFM24, AFM26, AFM11 and AMV564 which are in clinical stage. Affimed N.V, formerly known as Affimed Therapeutics B.V., is based in Heidelberg, Germany. “

Shares of Affimed stock traded down $0.29 on Thursday, reaching $4.06. 226,465 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,230,142. Affimed has a 1-year low of $3.59 and a 1-year high of $11.74. The company has a market cap of $399.06 million, a P/E ratio of -7.12 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 3.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.25.

Get Affimed alerts:

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $11.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.30 million. Affimed had a negative return on equity of 40.66% and a negative net margin of 149.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Affimed will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AFMD. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Affimed by 28.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 7,819 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Affimed by 42.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 46,191 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 13,696 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Affimed in the third quarter valued at approximately $340,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Affimed by 31.2% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,345 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 5,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Affimed by 0.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,778,090 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,889,000 after purchasing an additional 44,153 shares in the last quarter. 69.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Europe, and Germany. Its lead product candidate is AFM13, which has completed Phase II clinical study of CD30-positive T-cell lymphoma, and hodgkin lymphoma (HL), as well as is in Phase II clinical trials for peripheral T-cell lymphoma, and transformed mycosis fungoides; that is in Phase I clinical study in combination with adoptive NK cells for CD30-postive lymphomas; and has completed Phase Ib clinical study in combination with anti-PD-1 antibody Keytruda (pembrolizumab) in patients with relapsed HL.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Affimed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affimed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.