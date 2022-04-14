Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH) Short Interest Update

Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decline of 73.3% from the March 15th total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund stock traded down $0.11 on Thursday, reaching $13.31. 11,180 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,343. Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $12.07 and a fifty-two week high of $15.23.

Get Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund alerts:

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 12th will be given a dividend of $0.0753 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.79%. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 11th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ERH. Bridge Advisory LLC raised its position in Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund by 19.2% during the third quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 172,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after buying an additional 27,901 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 22,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $580,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund by 235.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $657,000.

About Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund (Get Rating)

Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management LLC. It is sub advised by Crow Point Partners, LLC and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.