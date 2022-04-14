Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH) Short Interest Update

Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decline of 73.3% from the March 15th total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund stock traded down $0.11 on Thursday, reaching $13.31. 11,180 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,343. Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $12.07 and a fifty-two week high of $15.23.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 12th will be given a dividend of $0.0753 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.79%. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 11th.
About Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund (Get Rating)
Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management LLC. It is sub advised by Crow Point Partners, LLC and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.
