Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) Price Target to $50.00

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on PENN. Macquarie upgraded shares of Penn National Gaming from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and cut their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Loop Capital raised shares of Penn National Gaming from a sell rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the company from $53.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Penn National Gaming in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Penn National Gaming from a neutral rating to a positive rating and increased their price target for the company from $34.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $115.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $69.16.

Shares of Penn National Gaming stock opened at $37.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 2.40. Penn National Gaming has a twelve month low of $35.90 and a twelve month high of $104.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78.

Penn National Gaming ( NASDAQ:PENN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Penn National Gaming had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 13.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Penn National Gaming will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Penn National Gaming declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 3rd that permits the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 9.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Jane Scaccetti bought 1,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49.70 per share, with a total value of $98,157.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Icapital Wealth LLC raised its stake in Penn National Gaming by 223.4% in the 1st quarter. Icapital Wealth LLC now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 18,650 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new position in Penn National Gaming in the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp purchased a new stake in Penn National Gaming in the 4th quarter valued at about $303,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 103.5% in the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 212,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,997,000 after buying an additional 107,859 shares during the period. Finally, BOKF NA purchased a new stake in Penn National Gaming in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,253,000. 79.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

