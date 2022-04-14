Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Price Target Raised to $56.00

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) had its price target hoisted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $54.00 to $56.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 20.82% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on WFC. Argus increased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.50.

WFC traded down $2.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $46.35. 65,561,166 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,788,332. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $41.03 and a fifty-two week high of $60.30. The stock has a market cap of $176.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.15.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.08. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 26.43%. The business had revenue of $17.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 4,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 8,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

