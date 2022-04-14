Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Price Target Raised to $56.00

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) had its price target hoisted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $54.00 to $56.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 20.82% from the company’s current price.
Several other brokerages have also commented on WFC. Argus increased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.50.
WFC traded down $2.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $46.35. 65,561,166 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,788,332. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $41.03 and a fifty-two week high of $60.30. The stock has a market cap of $176.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.15.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 4,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 8,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Wells Fargo & Company (Get Rating)
Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.
