Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Receives $57.58 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-three analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $57.50.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WFC shares. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $58.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the third quarter worth about $26,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

WFC traded down $2.61 during trading on Monday, reaching $45.93. The company had a trading volume of 2,754,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,956,762. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $39.06 and a 12 month high of $60.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.09. The company has a market cap of $174.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.22, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.15.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.08. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 26.43% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The firm had revenue of $17.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 20.08%.

About Wells Fargo & Company (Get Rating)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.