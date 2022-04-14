Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Stake Trimmed by Ashfield Capital Partners LLC

Ashfield Capital Partners LLC lowered its stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 63,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 329 shares during the period. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $5,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Welltower by 148.3% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Welltower in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of Welltower in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Welltower by 214.3% in the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Welltower in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WELL stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $96.90. 1,633,319 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,344,675. Welltower Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.74 and a fifty-two week high of $99.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $89.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.02). Welltower had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 2.19%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Welltower’s payout ratio is 312.82%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WELL shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Welltower from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Welltower from $95.50 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Welltower from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Welltower in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.38.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

