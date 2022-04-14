Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) Hits New 1-Year Low at $20.37

The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $20.37 and last traded at $20.37, with a volume of 106582 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.00.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on WEN shares. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Wendy’s in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Wendy’s in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Wendy’s from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wendy’s in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their target price on Wendy’s from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.62.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.31. The company has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Wendy’s ( NASDAQ:WEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. Wendy’s had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 35.44%. The business had revenue of $473.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $459.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This is an increase from Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.18%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,408 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wendy’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Wendy’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,793,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Wendy’s in the fourth quarter worth $915,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Wendy’s by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 361,969 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,633,000 after purchasing an additional 10,711 shares during the last quarter. 70.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Wendy's (NASDAQ:WEN)

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

