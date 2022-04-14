Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.820-$0.860 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.900. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NASDAQ:WEN opened at $20.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 23.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.02 and a 200-day moving average of $22.31. Wendy’s has a 52 week low of $20.36 and a 52 week high of $29.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $473.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $459.89 million. Wendy’s had a return on equity of 35.44% and a net margin of 10.56%. The business’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Wendy’s will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio is 56.18%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on WEN shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Wendy’s in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on Wendy’s from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Wendy’s from $26.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday. Stephens increased their price objective on Wendy’s from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Wendy’s in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued an underperform rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.56.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Wendy’s during the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wendy’s during the 4th quarter valued at $272,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Wendy’s during the 4th quarter valued at $296,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Wendy’s by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,061 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,883 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Wendy’s by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.20% of the company’s stock.

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

