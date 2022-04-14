Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.820-$0.860 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.900. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
NASDAQ:WEN opened at $20.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 23.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.02 and a 200-day moving average of $22.31. Wendy’s has a 52 week low of $20.36 and a 52 week high of $29.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68.
Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $473.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $459.89 million. Wendy’s had a return on equity of 35.44% and a net margin of 10.56%. The business’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Wendy’s will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on WEN shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Wendy’s in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on Wendy’s from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Wendy’s from $26.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday. Stephens increased their price objective on Wendy’s from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Wendy’s in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued an underperform rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.56.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Wendy’s during the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wendy’s during the 4th quarter valued at $272,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Wendy’s during the 4th quarter valued at $296,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Wendy’s by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,061 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,883 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Wendy’s by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.20% of the company’s stock.
About Wendy’s (Get Rating)
The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.
