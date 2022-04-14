Wesbanco Bank Inc. Acquires 1,780 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 21.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,013 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,780 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 6,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 7,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 2,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. HC Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. HC Advisors LLC now owns 6,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 7,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $174.22 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $173.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $175.65. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $160.92 and a one year high of $187.22.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

