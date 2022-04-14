Wesbanco Bank Inc. Buys 1,434 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 83,504 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,434 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $6,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 3.2% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,880,503 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $601,525,000 after acquiring an additional 310,610 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.7% in the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 6,694,827 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $407,581,000 after acquiring an additional 301,801 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the third quarter worth about $362,158,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 28.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,371,032 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $318,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 8.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,752,060 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $228,425,000 after acquiring an additional 289,915 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $83.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $94.00 to $81.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $76.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $87.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.96.

Shares of KKR opened at $56.49 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $33.05 billion, a PE ratio of 7.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.86 and a 200-day moving average of $67.52. KKR & Co. Inc. has a one year low of $50.55 and a one year high of $83.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $962.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $826.04 million. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 31.42%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. Analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.91%.

In related news, Director Matt Cohler acquired 8,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $58.26 per share, with a total value of $505,871.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

