Wesbanco Bank Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 39,567 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $4,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TMUS. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Key Financial Inc raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 162.5% during the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 210 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 324.3% during the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 297 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 43.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TMUS stock opened at $134.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $168.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $126.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.52. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.51 and a 52 week high of $150.20.

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.94. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 6.18%. The business had revenue of $20.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. Analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other T-Mobile US news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 120,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.40, for a total value of $14,448,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on TMUS. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $175.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays set a $150.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of T-Mobile US to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, January 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.24.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

