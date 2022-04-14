Wesbanco Bank Inc. Has $3.80 Million Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. lessened its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 231 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $3,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,927,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Chubb by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 14,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Chubb during the fourth quarter worth $435,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Chubb during the fourth quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Gould Asset Management LLC CA acquired a new position in Chubb during the fourth quarter worth $253,000. Institutional investors own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

CB stock opened at $212.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $155.78 and a one year high of $218.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $208.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.15. The company has a market capitalization of $90.17 billion, a PE ratio of 11.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.76.

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $8.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 20.41% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.18 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 14.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th were issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.61%.

CB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Chubb from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Argus increased their target price on shares of Chubb from $210.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.73.

In related news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total transaction of $94,449.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 17,258 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.74, for a total transaction of $3,481,628.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,666 shares of company stock valued at $8,709,616 over the last three months. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

