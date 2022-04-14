Wesbanco Bank Inc. Has $395,000 Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in O. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in Realty Income by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 116,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,566,000 after buying an additional 26,903 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Realty Income by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 135,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,775,000 after buying an additional 1,583 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in Realty Income by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 28,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after buying an additional 2,790 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Realty Income by 67.5% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 686,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,526,000 after buying an additional 276,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SignalPoint Asset Management LLC raised its position in Realty Income by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 6,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Realty Income alerts:

O has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank downgraded Realty Income from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Realty Income from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Realty Income from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Realty Income from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.80.

Realty Income stock opened at $72.19 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $67.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.98. The firm has a market cap of $43.16 billion, a PE ratio of 76.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.80. Realty Income Co. has a one year low of $63.90 and a one year high of $74.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.92). The firm had revenue of $685.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $676.52 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 17.25% and a return on equity of 2.32%. The company’s revenue was up 64.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a may 22 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a $0.247 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 314.90%.

Realty Income Profile (Get Rating)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.