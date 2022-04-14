Wesbanco Bank Inc. Has $4.14 Million Stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. reduced its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 60,356 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,290 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $4,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Southern by 24.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,433,970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $328,808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064,450 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its stake in Southern by 1.2% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 18,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in Southern by 1.8% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 12,389 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its stake in shares of Southern by 63.4% during the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 13,689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 5,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southern by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 71,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,426,000 after buying an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SO opened at $75.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.35, a P/E/G ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.52. The Southern Company has a 12-month low of $60.12 and a 12-month high of $76.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $68.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.21.

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. Southern had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 116.81%.

In related news, insider Christopher C. Womack sold 4,746 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total value of $308,822.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.47, for a total value of $506,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 332,516 shares of company stock worth $23,808,569. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

SO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group lowered shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Bank of America lowered shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $75.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Southern in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Southern from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Southern from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.22.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

