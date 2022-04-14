Wesbanco Bank Inc. Lowers Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. lessened its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,337 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,019 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $3,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in CSX by 2.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 146,466,049 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,355,902,000 after acquiring an additional 4,177,271 shares during the period. Soroban Capital Partners LP lifted its position in shares of CSX by 22.8% during the third quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 39,572,504 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,176,886,000 after buying an additional 7,338,924 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CSX by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,820,038 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,092,303,000 after purchasing an additional 267,651 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP raised its position in shares of CSX by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 33,265,341 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $989,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in CSX by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,326,566 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $545,035,000 after buying an additional 718,350 shares during the period. 73.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on CSX from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on CSX from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on CSX from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on CSX in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their target price on shares of CSX from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

Shares of CSX stock opened at $34.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.18. CSX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.49 and a fifty-two week high of $38.63.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. CSX had a net margin of 30.19% and a return on equity of 26.34%. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This is a boost from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. CSX’s payout ratio is 23.81%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

