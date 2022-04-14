Wesbanco Bank Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. reduced its stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,016 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,194,000. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC grew its position in Weyerhaeuser by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 104,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,317,000 after acquiring an additional 8,320 shares during the last quarter. Grace Capital grew its position in Weyerhaeuser by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Grace Capital now owns 7,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Weyerhaeuser by 664.1% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 228,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,395,000 after acquiring an additional 198,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A grew its position in Weyerhaeuser by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A now owns 68,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 81.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Weyerhaeuser currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Shares of Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $40.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 3.29. Weyerhaeuser has a 52-week low of $32.65 and a 52-week high of $43.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.75.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 25.56% and a return on equity of 24.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. This is a boost from Weyerhaeuser’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is 20.75%.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

