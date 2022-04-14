Wesbanco Bank Inc. Sells 1,304 Shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,972 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,304 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in WestRock were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in WestRock during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in WestRock by 147.9% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in WestRock by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in WestRock by 53.4% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in WestRock during the third quarter worth approximately $74,000. 83.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on WRK. StockNews.com began coverage on WestRock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp cut their target price on WestRock from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America cut WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup cut their target price on WestRock from $60.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised WestRock from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.30.

Shares of WestRock stock opened at $49.48 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.11. WestRock has a 12 month low of $40.78 and a 12 month high of $62.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.93 billion. WestRock had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 4.50%. WestRock’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. Analysts predict that WestRock will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. WestRock’s payout ratio is presently 30.96%.

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

