Wesbanco Bank Inc. Sells 1,314 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. reduced its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,315 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,314 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $5,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in ServiceNow by 4.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,125,077 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,034,153,000 after purchasing an additional 657,340 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter worth about $400,884,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 164.8% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 894,730 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $580,778,000 after acquiring an additional 556,871 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 100.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 790,168 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $491,422,000 after purchasing an additional 395,021 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,480,958 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,610,414,000 after purchasing an additional 352,766 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.81, for a total transaction of $3,674,946.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Bedi sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $528.69, for a total value of $370,083.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,948 shares of company stock worth $18,254,433 over the last three months. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on NOW shares. Barclays cut their price objective on ServiceNow from $680.00 to $652.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on ServiceNow from $820.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Exane BNP Paribas cut ServiceNow from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $657.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $686.52.

Shares of ServiceNow stock opened at $526.07 on Thursday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $448.27 and a twelve month high of $707.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 461.47, a PEG ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $559.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $604.27.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.07. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 3.90%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

