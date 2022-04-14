Wesbanco Bank Inc. Sells 2,341 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 37,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,341 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $1,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Corteva during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of Corteva by 255.3% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corteva during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corteva during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Steph & Co. raised its position in shares of Corteva by 804.1% during the 4th quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Brian Titus sold 23,500 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total transaction of $1,210,955.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Klaus A. Engel sold 3,000 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.76, for a total transaction of $158,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Corteva stock opened at $60.95 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.30 billion, a PE ratio of 25.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Corteva, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.60 and a 12-month high of $61.21.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 6.32%. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.63%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CTVA shares. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Corteva from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Loop Capital raised shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Redburn Partners raised shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Corteva from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Corteva has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.77.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

